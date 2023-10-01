Summer-like temps stick around through Tuesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) -It will be another summer-like day today and the beginning of this work week with temperatures in the 90s today and upper 80s tomorrow and Tuesday. There is good news if you want fall weather, as a cold front will sweep through Tuesday into Wednesday bringing cooler air and a chance for showers and storms. Right now, the timing of the showers has moved up to Tuesday afternoon and looks like they should last through Wednesday night.

With this front being a few days out we will continue to fine tune the exact details, so make sure to check back on the forecast. A series of cold fronts will continue to sweep through by the end of the week, but the one holding the most weight will be Friday, as a stout front sweeps through bringing temperatures 5-15 degrees below average with drier Canadian air.

