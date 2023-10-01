Aging & Style
Small airplane reports engine failure, flips at JOCO Executive Airport

The crash happened around 1 p.m. Sunday afternoon.
The crash happened around 1 p.m. Sunday afternoon.(KCTV5)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - Officials at the Johnson County Executive Airport confirmed that there were no injuries in a single aircraft crash Sunday afternoon.

Around 1 p.m., an unidentified pilot flying alone in a Cessna 182 was approaching Runway 18 of the Executive Airport when an engine failure was reported. The pilot attempted to glide to the start of the runway, but the plane reportedly fell short and flipped over before coming to a stop.

The pilot was not injured but the airport will remain closed, “as is procedure,” while the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board complete an investigation of the incident. It is unknown how long the airport will be closed while the investigation takes place.

