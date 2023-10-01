Small airplane reports engine failure, flips at JOCO Executive Airport

OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - Officials at the Johnson County Executive Airport confirmed that there were no injuries in a single aircraft crash Sunday afternoon.

Around 1 p.m., an unidentified pilot flying alone in a Cessna 182 was approaching Runway 18 of the Executive Airport when an engine failure was reported. The pilot attempted to glide to the start of the runway, but the plane reportedly fell short and flipped over before coming to a stop.

The pilot was not injured but the airport will remain closed, “as is procedure,” while the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board complete an investigation of the incident. It is unknown how long the airport will be closed while the investigation takes place.

