Mahomes could make more history when Chiefs square off against Jets in Sunday night showdown

KANSAS CITY (2-1) at NEW YORK JETS (1-2)

Sunday, 8:20 p.m. EDT, NBC

OPENING LINE: Chiefs by 9 1/2, according to FanDuel SportsBook.

AGAINST THE SPREAD: Chiefs 2-1; Jets 1-2.

SERIES RECORD: Chiefs lead 20-19-1.

LAST MEETING: Chiefs beat Jets 35-9 on Nov. 1, 2020, in Kansas City, Missouri.

LAST WEEK: Chiefs beat Bears 41-10; Jets lost to Patriots 15-10.

CHIEFS OFFENSE: OVERALL (5), RUSH (10), PASS (5), SCORING (9).

CHIEFS DEFENSE: OVERALL (6), RUSH (11), PASS (6), SCORING (4).

JETS OFFENSE: OVERALL (32), RUSH (22), PASS (32), SCORING (32)

JETS DEFENSE: OVERALL (20), RUSH (23), PASS (16), SCORING (12)

TURNOVER DIFFERENTIAL: Chiefs minus-2; Jets minus-1.

CHIEFS PLAYER TO WATCH: TE Travis Kelce. Taylor Swift is watching him, so why shouldn’t everyone else? He has 71 touchdown receptions, which is five behind Pro Football Hall of Fame tight end Tony Gonzalez for the franchise record. Kelce and Patrick Mahomes have connected 48 times for touchdowns, including once last week against Chicago. Three more and they will tie Drew Brees and Jimmy Graham for the third most for a QB-TE combo in NFL history.

JETS PLAYER TO WATCH: QB Zach Wilson. It has gotten ugly (again) for the 2021 No. 2 overall draft pick. Struggling in place of the injured Aaron Rodgers, Wilson has drawn ire of frustrated fans — including Hall of Famer Joe Namath — who are clamoring for a quarterback change. New York signed veteran Trevor Siemian to its practice squad and he’ll be inactive this week. But if Wilson can’t improve on his production in a hurry, fans will be clamoring for Siemian moving forward.

KEY MATCHUP: Chiefs O-line vs. Jets D-line. Mahomes has been getting excellent blocking in front of him, having been pressured on only 25.4% of his drop-backs this season — which is a career low. Center Creed Humphrey and left guard Joe Thuney allowed no pressures on their 41 pass-blocking snaps against Chicago. The Jets were expected to have a strong pass rush this season and are putting pressure on quarterbacks, but have just six sacks through three games and Quinnen Williams is looking for his first after a career-high 12 last season.

KEY INJURIES: Mahomes tweaked his ankle last week against Chicago, but is fine and fully practiced all week. ... DT Chris Jones was limited during the week with a groin ailment, but was slated to play. ... LB Nick Bolton was ruled out for the second straight game with a sprained ankle. ... Jets S Tony Adams (hamstring) and backup OL Wes Schweitzer (concussion) will sit out again this week after missing last week’s game.

SERIES NOTES: The Chiefs have won three of the past four meetings. ... The teams have met twice in the postseason: a win by the Chiefs in the 1969 divisional round; and a victory by the Jets in the 1986 wild-card round. ... The Jets are 12-8-1 at home — including the two postseason matchups — against the Chiefs. ... Kansas City is looking to snap a four-game road skid against the Jets.

FANTASY TIP: Chiefs RB Isiah Pacheco had a season-high 78 yards from scrimmage last week and has led Kansas City’s backfield in touches in each of the first three games. He could see increased carries if this one gets out of hand in the Chiefs’ favor early.

