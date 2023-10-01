Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

FIRST WARN FORECAST: Staying cool through the rest of the week

First Warn Weather Forecast Rain
First Warn Weather Forecast Rain(KCTV5)
By Alena Lee
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - We have to get through a few more unseasonably warm October days before a big cooldown returns.

Monday and Tuesday will feature a mix of sun and clouds along with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. A cold front is still on track to arrive midweek. It will likely push through Wednesday, but we could have a few showers develop ahead of it as early as Tuesday night. Meanwhile, the front looks to take its time before completely clearing our area which could bring additional showers and a few rumbles of thunder to the area for part of the day on Wednesday.

Once the front slips farther south and east it will draw in much cooler and drier air from the north. This will finally give us the fall feel we’ve been waiting for since the official start of autumn. You may need to break out the thicker jackets by the end of the week and into the upcoming weekend as morning lows could be down in the 40s starting Friday morning.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE: Kansas City Royals' Bobby Witt Jr., right, celebrates with Nicky Lopez at home plate...
Bobby Witt Jr. becomes first Royal to reach 30-30 mark
Sweetwater High School head football coach Caleb Slover has resigned.
High school football coach resigns after parents try to influence playing time
Premio mayor del Powerball ya es el noveno mayor de la historia
Winning $1M Powerball ticket bought at Kansas store
An Iowa car collector is getting ready to auction off 100+ classic cars this weekend.
Man is auctioning most of his 150-plus classic cars
This marks Kansas City’s 146th homicide this year to date.
Victim found dead outside apartment, KCPD reports it as 146th homicide

Latest News

Your backyard tailgate weather looks good for tonight
Summer-like temps stick around through Tuesday
September 30 First Warn Forecast
KCTV5 Weather Forecast 9/30
At the airport, we officially hit 92 degrees which was close to our daily high record of 93 set...
FIRST WARN FORECAST: Next week could bring highs in the upper 60s
It is going to feel like a summer weekend with temperatures in the 90s on both days! The good...
First Warn 5 Weather, 9/30