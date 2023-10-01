FIRST WARN FORECAST: Staying cool through the rest of the week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - We have to get through a few more unseasonably warm October days before a big cooldown returns.

Monday and Tuesday will feature a mix of sun and clouds along with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. A cold front is still on track to arrive midweek. It will likely push through Wednesday, but we could have a few showers develop ahead of it as early as Tuesday night. Meanwhile, the front looks to take its time before completely clearing our area which could bring additional showers and a few rumbles of thunder to the area for part of the day on Wednesday.

Once the front slips farther south and east it will draw in much cooler and drier air from the north. This will finally give us the fall feel we’ve been waiting for since the official start of autumn. You may need to break out the thicker jackets by the end of the week and into the upcoming weekend as morning lows could be down in the 40s starting Friday morning.

