Beyoncé's backup dancers host local workshop, dance battle

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Hundreds of people got in formation to meet and dance off with Beyoncé’s backup dancers Les Twins.

The world-famous dancers spent Saturday night at The Next Paige Studio in KCMO. Many said that this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, Elaina Page Thomas, including the studio’s owner.

“They are an international sensation, and so to have that kind of representation right here locally is outstanding,” Thomas said. “It is truly breathtaking, a dream come true to be able to offer this to our community.”

The two are Beyoncé’s right-hand dancers and are known all around the world for their dancing and choreography. They’re in town alongside Queen B who will be performing Sunday night at Arrowhead.

“They are two of the most dynamic legendary dancers that exist,” Thomas said. “They have been her principal dancers for a really long time, probably the most seasoned.”

It was an action-packed evening that started off with a meet and greet, a workshop, and then a dance-off followed by an after-party.

“I never thought I was going to get the chance to meet them,” said fan Kunbo Meghoma. “Beyoncé’s last stop of the tour and a chance to meet Les Twins? I mean, the answer was easy.”

Crowds of all ages stopped by throughout the night, even some familiar faces like KC Current midfielder Desiree Scott.

“This is a dream come true; I’ve been following Les Twins since World of Dance, so to be here live in person and witness their greatness is going to be incredible,” Scott said.

