Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Youth hockey continues to grow in Kansas City

By Mark Poulose
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHAWNEE, Kan. (KCTV) - The National Hockey League makes a pit stop in Kansas City on Saturday. The St. Louis Blues and Dallas Stars will square off in a preseason game at Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence.

The game is expected to sell out before puck drop, as it has for the last several years.

The game of hockey is growing in Kansas City, and those at the youth level say professional hockey in Kansas City plays a big part in growing the game in KC.

“Right now, the youth game is exploding,” said Dean Nelson, the Hockey Director of the Kansas City Stars.

More than 1,000 kids play youth hockey in Kansas City. A few years ago, the number was much lower, but things are starting to change.

“Kansas, it’s not Minnesota,” said Dan Carier, the president of the Kansas City Youth Hockey Association. “We don’t have as many hockey players as are up in other parts of the country, but we are absolutely working to grow that.”

At KC Ice Center, the U8 program alone has more than 100 kids. There are 13 teams. The program has nearly doubled in size in the last five years.

“Hockey is not the norm,” said Nelson. “We are about the sixth sport here.”

“It’s absolutely where we put all of our development energy is bringing in new kids,” said Carier.

On Saturday, the St. Louis Blues and Dallas Stars will face off in a preseason game in Independence. Local hockey leaders say games like that are key to the sports’ growth in KC.

“They really, really enjoy the games. They are fast paced, they’re exciting, and there is nothing like live hockey, especially at a high level,” Nelson said.

“Since the Mavericks started up with the ECHL team, we’ve continued seeing our numbers grow at the youth levels,” said Carier. “It has absolutely grown the game here in Kansas City.”

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sweetwater High School head football coach Caleb Slover has resigned.
High school football coach resigns after parents try to influence playing time
Generic gavel picture
Fifteen KC-area residents indicted for drug trafficking, gun crimes
Taylor Swift asistió al partido de fútbol americano de la NFL de los Kansas City Chiefs contra...
Report: Swift to attend Chiefs-Jets game this Sunday
Motorcycle Crash
2 killed in Independence motorcycle crash
Court docs: Independence man high on drugs, speeding at time of deadly crash

Latest News

Bishop Miege fell to Rockhurst 21-14 on Sept. 22.
Football Friday Night: Matchups for KC high school football on Sept. 29
Friday Night Blitz Week 6: Part 2
Youth hockey continues to grow in Kansas City
FILE: Kansas City Royals' Bobby Witt Jr., right, celebrates with Nicky Lopez at home plate...
Bobby Witt Jr. becomes first Royal to reach 30-30 mark