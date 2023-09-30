Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Victim found dead outside apartment, KCPD reports it as 146th homicide

This marks Kansas City’s 146th homicide this year to date.
This marks Kansas City’s 146th homicide this year to date.(Source: MGN)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Little information is known about a Friday morning homicide in Kansas City that left one woman dead.

The victim is 42-year-old Tiffany Johnson. She was found lying outside the Line Creek Apartments on Waukomis Drive around 1:50 a.m. on Friday.

Johnson reportedly suffered from bodily trauma and was lying in a pool of blood. She was pronounced dead around 8 a.m. that day.

The suspect in the case was taken into custody. KCPD is actively investigating.

This marks Kansas City’s 146th homicide this year to date.

Editor’s note: More information will be provided as it becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sweetwater High School head football coach Caleb Slover has resigned.
High school football coach resigns after parents try to influence playing time
Generic gavel picture
Fifteen KC-area residents indicted for drug trafficking, gun crimes
An Iowa car collector is getting ready to auction off 100+ classic cars this weekend.
Man is auctioning most of his 150-plus classic cars
FILE — Morgan Wallen's concerts are the first ones announced at the home of the Chiefs for next...
Arrowhead Stadium to host second concert for country music artist Morgan Wallen
FILE: Kansas City Royals' Bobby Witt Jr., right, celebrates with Nicky Lopez at home plate...
Bobby Witt Jr. becomes first Royal to reach 30-30 mark

Latest News

KCPD responded to a one-vehicle collision at North Indiana and East 55th Street around 11 a.m....
Fatal one-vehicle collision: motorbike driver falls into deep ditch
KCPD reported a collision between a bicycle and a truck that sent the cyclist to the hospital...
Man with one hand on bike, other hand holding beer crashes into moving truck
Shooting in Minot
Deadly apartment shooting leaves one man dead
It is going to feel like a summer weekend with temperatures in the 90s on both days! The good...
FIRST WARN FORECAST: Summerlike weekend ahead of Wednesday’s cooler temps