Victim found dead outside apartment, KCPD reports it as 146th homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Little information is known about a Friday morning homicide in Kansas City that left one woman dead.

The victim is 42-year-old Tiffany Johnson. She was found lying outside the Line Creek Apartments on Waukomis Drive around 1:50 a.m. on Friday.

Johnson reportedly suffered from bodily trauma and was lying in a pool of blood. She was pronounced dead around 8 a.m. that day.

The suspect in the case was taken into custody. KCPD is actively investigating.

This marks Kansas City’s 146th homicide this year to date.

Editor’s note: More information will be provided as it becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.