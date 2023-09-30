Victim found dead outside apartment, KCPD reports it as 146th homicide
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Little information is known about a Friday morning homicide in Kansas City that left one woman dead.
The victim is 42-year-old Tiffany Johnson. She was found lying outside the Line Creek Apartments on Waukomis Drive around 1:50 a.m. on Friday.
Johnson reportedly suffered from bodily trauma and was lying in a pool of blood. She was pronounced dead around 8 a.m. that day.
The suspect in the case was taken into custody. KCPD is actively investigating.
This marks Kansas City’s 146th homicide this year to date.
Editor’s note: More information will be provided as it becomes available.
