Shooting near Chrysler and Osage leaves 1 dead
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 7:44 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - The Independence Police Department responded to the area of Chrysler Avenue and Osage Street for an incident involving a shooting and a fatality, KCTV learned Friday night.
Police confirmed their response to the area shortly after 7 p.m.
This is a breaking news story. KCTV will update it when more information becomes available.
Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.