FIRST WARN FORECAST: Summerlike weekend ahead of Wednesday’s cooler temps

It is going to feel like a summer weekend with temperatures in the 90s on both days! The good news is the humidity won’t be bad as summertime. Throughout the week the ridge will begin to deflate as a stout could front will sweep through Wednesday bringing cooler temperatures and a chance for rainfall. The rain looks like it will start Tuesday night through the first part of Wednesday. Monday temperatures will be in the upper 80s, but by Wednesday we could only be peaking in the low 70s! If you are heading out to an event this weekend, make sure to wear loose-fitting light-colored clothing to help keep yourself a bit cooler.

