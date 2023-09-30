Aging & Style
FIRST WARN FORECAST: Next week could bring highs in the upper 60s

At the airport, we officially hit 92 degrees which was close to our daily high record of 93 set back in 1938.
At the airport, we officially hit 92 degrees which was close to our daily high record of 93 set back in 1938.(KCTV5)
By Warren Sears
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The summer heat surges on as the highs made it to the 90s for most of us today. At the airport, we officially hit 92 degrees which was close to our daily high record of 93 set back in 1938. The rest of the evening will be warm, with overnight lows making it down to the mid-60s.

It will be fairly comfortable early in the morning, but afternoon highs will be toasty yet again on Sunday near 90 degrees. Keep in mind, our average high is 74 for this time of year. Monday stays warm in the upper 80s, but you will notice a slight cool down on Tuesday in the lower 80s.

We are tracking our next cold front that will allow cooler air to work into the region, also bringing the chance of some showers early Wednesday. I do not expect a heavy significant rain right now, but some light to moderate showers are possible. The lower 70s start to return by Wednesday afternoon. Finally, a fall feel! We could even drop a few degrees more into the upper 60s by next weekend!

