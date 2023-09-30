Aging & Style
Fatal one-vehicle collision: motorbike driver falls into deep ditch

KCPD responded to a one-vehicle collision at North Indiana and East 55th Street around 11 a.m.
KCPD responded to a one-vehicle collision at North Indiana and East 55th Street around 11 a.m. on Saturday.(KCTV5 News)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man driving a motorbike is suspected to have died after mistakenly riding into a deep ditch and hitting his head.

KCPD responded to a one-vehicle collision at North Indiana and East 55th Street around 11 a.m. on Saturday.

A man was reportedly driving his motorbike across a park when he went into a deep ditch that he may not have seen. He was not wearing a helmet and was ejected from the bike, hitting his head.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. It is unclear exactly what time the crash occurred.

