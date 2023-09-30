Aging & Style
Deadly apartment shooting leaves one man dead

Shooting in Minot
Shooting in Minot(MGN)
By Melonne McBride
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One man was left dead Saturday morning after an apartment shooting.

Around 6 a.m., the Kansas City Police Department responded to a shooting call in the area of east 23rd Street and Wheeling Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found one man suffering from gunshot wounds lying in the parking lot. Despite all EMS life saving attempts, the victim died on the scene.

KCPD believes there is an immediate risk to public safety due to no person of interest in custody.

Police have processed the scene and have spoke with potential witnesses, as they say what led to the shooting is still unknown.

KCPD asks for anyone with any information to homicide detectives at 816-234-5043. For anonymous calls, call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

