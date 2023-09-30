Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Bobby Witt Jr. becomes first Royal to reach 30-30 mark

FILE: Kansas City Royals' Bobby Witt Jr., right, celebrates with Nicky Lopez at home plate...
FILE: Kansas City Royals' Bobby Witt Jr., right, celebrates with Nicky Lopez at home plate after hitting a grand slam against the Minnesota Twins during the 10th inning of a baseball game in Kansas City, Mo., Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)(Colin E. Braley | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 9:31 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Bobby Witt Jr. became the first player in Royals history to reach the 30-30 club on Friday night.

Witt Jr. hit a home run off Keynan Middleton in the bottom of the seventh inning to give the Royals a 12-5 lead over the Yankees. The blast gave him 30 home runs on the season. He was already well past 30 stolen bases, with 49 to his name this season.

Witt Jr. reached the accomplishment with in the third-to-last game of a season the Royals remain on pace to break their franchise record for losses in.

READ MORE: Bobby Witt Jr. joins rare company — again — as impressive season continues

His outstanding season has been one of the lone bright spots for the Royals. Despite not being named to the All-Star team in July, Witt Jr. has produced one of the best seasons for a shortstop in league history.

The Friday night home run gave Witt Jr. his 95th and 96th RBIs of the season. He joins Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna as one of two players in the league with 30 home runs and 40-plus stolen bases this season. Acuna became the first player in MLB history to reach the 40 home run, 70 stolen base club earlier this week.

Witt became just the fifth shortstop in Major League Baseball history with at least 25 homers and 35 steals in August. He’s one stolen base shy of a 30-home run, 50-stolen base season. Only Ronald Acuna, Barry Bonds and Eric Davis have ever reached that accomplishment.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sweetwater High School head football coach Caleb Slover has resigned.
High school football coach resigns after parents try to influence playing time
Generic gavel picture
Fifteen KC-area residents indicted for drug trafficking, gun crimes
Taylor Swift asistió al partido de fútbol americano de la NFL de los Kansas City Chiefs contra...
Report: Swift to attend Chiefs-Jets game this Sunday
Motorcycle Crash
2 killed in Independence motorcycle crash
I-35 southbound near Front Street was shut down after a crash involving a cattle trailer.
I-35 Southbound reopens after cattle trailer crash near Front Street

Latest News

There’s a place you might not know about right here in Kansas City— tucked away about a block...
Inside look at the Royals’ Urban Youth Academy
There’s a place you might not know about right here in Kansas City— tucked away about a block...
Inside look at the Royals’ Urban Youth Academy
Betty Birzer is the ultimate Royals fan.
‘Just be nice’: In season of disappointment, Royals fan exemplifies kindness
Kansas City Royals' Zack Greinke pitches against the Detroit Tigers during the second inning of...
Four-run eighth fuels Tigers’ comeback win over Royals