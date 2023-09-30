Aging & Style
1 dead, 2 injured in shooting, stabbing incident in Independence

(Canva)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 7:44 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - The Independence Police Department responded to an incident involving a shooting and stabbing that left one person dead, KCTV learned Friday night.

Officers responded to the area of S. Osage Street and E. 40th Terrace at 6:10 p.m. for a stabbing, according to IPD spokesman Jack Taylor.

The suspect in the stabbing fled the scene on foot southbound, crossing I-70 and entering a neighborhood.

Police said a disturbance with the stabbing suspect and a resident in the neighborhood broke out in the 4200 block of S. Osage and resulted in the suspect shooting and killing one person, and shooting and injuring another.

The suspect then fled the area in a vehicle.

Police said the stabbing victim and the second shooting victim were transported to an area hospital for their injuries.

IPD said it remains an active investigation with investigators on scene trying to gather more information. Anyone with information is asked to contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

This is a breaking news story. KCTV will update it when more information becomes available.

