Video shows corrections officers striking, deploying pepper spray on shackled detainee

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Mayor Quinton Lucas’ office shared video Friday afternoon showing corrections officers striking a shackled detainee at Kansas City Municipal Court.

The detainee was being transported through Municipal Court to the Vernon County Jail, according to the mayor’s office.

“The officers were immediately placed on unpaid administrative leave and we have referred the incident to the Kansas City Police Department for a thorough investigation,” Lucas stated.

In a video of the inmate tunnel, an officer appears to say something to the detainee, and he spits at her. The officer then deploys pepper spray, which lands on the back of the detainee’s head.

That officer, along with another corrections, are shown in the video striking the detainee from the front and the back repeatedly for about five seconds. One of the officers involved had to be pulled away and restrained by another officer, the video showed.

“No matter the provocation, I am disturbed by the behavior displayed by two corrections officers toward a City detainee,” Lucas stated.

The officers involved have been placed on unpaid administrative leave while the situation is investigated by the Kansas City Police Department.

