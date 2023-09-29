Travis Goff pens open letter to fans urging them to go ‘all in’ on KU football

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - Ahead of a ranked matchup this Saturday and a slew of home games on deck, Kansas athletic director Travis Goff penned a letter to Jayhawks urging them to go ‘all in’ on KU football.

“The bar has been raised,” Goff wrote to KU fans after the Jayhawks have started 4-0 in consecutive years.

That accomplishment at Kansas hadn’t been done since it was reached in three consecutive seasons over a century ago (1913-15).

“My message today is focused on our Jayhawk alumni and fans who are on the fringe,” Goff said. “Those that have considered being ALL IN for this program but haven’t yet taken that step. There are many great reasons to stay on the sideline but that mentality will not help us reach uncharted heights. We need you. And we need you now to be part of the story that is being written right here at KU.”

The letter was posted Thursday, the same day that head football coach Lance Leipold appeared on the Jim Rome Show and was asked about his name being floated in connection with the vacancy at Michigan State.

“I haven’t (addressed it with the players) at this time because that’s all speculation,” Leipold said. “They know from last year how myself, my wife, our staff feels about being in Lawrence, Kansas.”

Last year, Leipold was rumored for both the Nebraska and Wisconsin jobs. Leipold served as an assistant at Nebraska from 2001-03 and is a native of Wisconsin. The Cornhuskers eventually hired Matt Rhule and the Badgers eventually hired Luke Fickell.

“We have unfinished business here,” said Leipold, who signed a contract extension in November 2022. The extension ties him to Kansas through the 2029 season, and set his buyout at north of $12 million.

Grateful for the countless - and ever increasing - fans that are fully on board & part of this transformation. This challenge👇🏼 is for those Jayhawks on the fringe & on the sideline. If you care about the future of KU and ⁦@KU_Football⁩, please read: https://t.co/g2b0FBuF2s — Travis Goff (@tgoff11) September 29, 2023

Goff’s letter continued with a call out for KU fans.

“We have sold out four of our past eight home games and David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium has become a very difficult place for our opponents to win. In just a matter of days, we will welcome new member UCF to Lawrence, followed by Oklahoma, Texas Tech and the home finale against Kansas State.

“We have tickets available, and frankly, we shouldn’t.”

