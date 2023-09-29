Aging & Style
Spectrum High School Star of the Week: Hartley Graham lands leading role

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
In today’s Spectrum High School Star of the Week we want to give a big shoutout to Hartley Graham from Shawnee Mission East High School. She recently auditioned for, and got a leading role in SME’s fall play. Congratulations on being our Spectrum High School Star of the Week! Send us your nomination and tell us why they should be selected. Then tune in to KCTV5 News at 9 every Friday for the latest Spectrum High School Star of the Week.  Sponsored by Spectrum.

Known for his hilarious reaction to food videos and of course his multiple stints on The Ellen...
Kansas City Native Kalen Allen Joins My KC LIVE
Kc Sports Network, Hollyday Distillery and Mission taco Joint are teaming up to help fight...
Cocktails for a Cause
