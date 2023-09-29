Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Police called to Britney Spears’ home over video of her dancing with knives

Britney Spears posted a video on social media depicting herself dancing with knives, although...
Britney Spears posted a video on social media depicting herself dancing with knives, although the caption said they were not real.(Britney Spears / Instagram)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Police were called to the home of Britney Spears in Southern California Wednesday to conduct a wellness check.

It came after Spears posted a video on social media depicting herself dancing with knives, although the caption said they were not real.

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office said someone close to Spears called authorities genuinely worried about her well-being.

A sergeant was sent to her home and talked with the head of her security team over an entrance intercom.

He told the sergeant he was with Spears, there was no threat to her safety, and she did not want deputies to enter the property.

Also, the singer’s attorney called the sergeant saying he had just spoken with her and assured him there were no issues with her mentally, physically or otherwise.

After those two assurances, the sergeant left.

In January, there was another wellness check after what Spears described as “prank phone calls” prompted police to stop by her home.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Swift asistió al partido de fútbol americano de la NFL de los Kansas City Chiefs contra...
Report: Swift to attend Chiefs-Jets game this Sunday
Generic gavel picture
Fifteen KC-area residents indicted for drug trafficking, gun crimes
Sweetwater High School head football coach Caleb Slover has resigned.
High school football coach resigns after parents try to influence playing time
Motorcycle Crash
2 killed in Independence motorcycle crash
I-35 southbound near Front Street was shut down after a crash involving a cattle trailer.
I-35 Southbound reopens after cattle trailer crash near Front Street

Latest News

FILE - The Senate Judiciary Committee's ranking member Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif. returns...
Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California dies at 90
FILE - United Auto Workers members and supporters picket outside a General Motors facility in...
United Auto Workers strikes spread as 7,000 more workers at two plants join the picket line
Flooding is seen at Grand Army Plaza subway station on Friday in New York. (ANDRE FORBES via...
NYC storm: Flooding at subway station
Retiring Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley speaks during the Armed Forces...
Gen. Milley delivers defense of democracy, swipes at Trump in farewell address
FILE - Rapper Tupac Shakur attends a voter registration event in South Central Los Angeles,...
LIVE: Man indicted on murder charge in Tupac Shakur’s 1996 killing