Marion police chief suspended more than month after raids

By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Six weeks after raids on the community’s newspaper, the newspaper owner’s home and the home of the town’s vice mayor, Marion’s police chief is suspended.

Marion’s city administrator confirmed Police Chief Gideon Cody’s suspension, effective Thursday for an undetermined amount of time.

The Marion County Record reported the city administrator announced the suspension Friday.

Marion County Record owner Eric Meyer said local police raided the newspaper’s office and his home on Aug. 11, seizing computers, cellphones and reporting materials.

The incident gained national and international news headlines and sparked response from press freedom groups raising constitutional questions. A reporter with the Marion County Record is suing the Marion police chief.

