Leavenworth man found guilty of interference in child abuse case

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (KCTV) - A 41-year-old Leavenworth man pled no contest to interference with police during Thursday afternoon’s hearing.

Patrick Lee William Marcus-Jones was found guilty after the judge accepted his plea. Marcus-Jones was accused of hindering a Leavenworth PD investigation, by lying about the circumstances involving the well-being of a minor.

There are consequences for lying to law enforcement. We would always hope people would be forthcoming and helpful. As a community, we should strive to help and protect one another,” Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson said.

On July 26, 2022, Marcus-Jones called 911 to report a one-year-old not breathing. Once police and EMS arrived at the residence, Marcus-Jones informed them that the child was possibly injured during a pillow fight.

Amid investigations, LPD discovered the child suffered a fracture to his skull, a burn to his hand and many more injuries not listed.

LPD determined that Marcus-Jones deliberately told false truths in regard to who was at the home when the little boy sustained injuries, including the burn to his hand.

Marcus-Jones was later charged with interference with law enforcement. A sentencing hearing is scheduled for November 1.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.