Lawrence man pleads guilty to child sex crimes

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - A 28-year-old man pleaded guilty to child sex crimes Friday.

Douglas County District Attorney Suzanne Valdez announced that Stephen Tyler Wampler plead guilty to two counts of attempted aggravated indecent liberties with a child and furnishing alcohol to a minor.

Wampler’s charges stemmed from multiple incidents in July 2022 when he provided alcohol to a 15-year-old girl and then attempted to have sex with her at his home.

When the crime took place, Valdez said Wampler was employed as the girl’s manager at a fast food restaurant in Lawrence.

“We will use the full resources of our office to prosecute those who hurt our most vulnerable,” said Deputy District Attorney Joshua Seiden. “The young survivor showed immense courage in reporting the crime and we thank her and the Lawrence Police Department for helping to ensure that justice is delivered.”

The Lawrence Police Department investigated the case. Sentencing for Wampler is set for 3 p.m. on Dec. 6, 2023.

Wampler is subject to lifetime registration as a sex offender and faces up to 136 months in prison for each count of attempted aggravated indecent liberties with a child, as well as up to 17 months in prison for furnishing alcohol to a minor.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.