Kansas man pleads guilty to bank robbery after getaway car breaks down

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man from Ottawa, Kansas, pleads guilty to bank robbery after his getaway car broke down as he tried to escape.

Marvin J. McWhorter III, 41, pleaded guilty to one count of bank robbery during a court hearing Thursday.

With the plea, McWhorter admitted that he stole $4,445 from a bank in Mound City, Missouri, just four days before Christmas in 2022.

Court documents show McWhorter pulled a gun on a teller at the bank. He told the teller to give him all the money in his drawer. He ran out of the bank and got into a black Chevrolet Malibu with the word “CHEVY” in block white lettering across the top of the front windshield. Witnesses saw McWhorter drive away from the area.

McWhorter got about 13 miles away from the bank when the car broke down in Forest City, according to the legal documents..

He called a tow truck for help with the car the morning after the bank robbery.

Someone who heard the description of the bank robbery suspect’s car during the crime recognized it on the tow truck and called the Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies contacted the driver of the tow truck and told him to pullover and wait for officers to arrive.

When the driver stopped, court documents show McWhorter tried to overpower him and take control of the truck. A passerby witnessed the fight and stopped to help. The men restrained McWhorter until deputies arrived.

After arresting McWhorter deputies found nearly $4,000 stolen from the bank in a cooler bag. They also found ammunition in the Malibu.

McWhorter faces up to 20 years in prison without parole when he is sentenced.

