Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Kansas man pleads guilty to bank robbery after getaway car breaks down

Generic gun and money
Generic gun and money(MGN)
By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man from Ottawa, Kansas, pleads guilty to bank robbery after his getaway car broke down as he tried to escape.

Marvin J. McWhorter III, 41, pleaded guilty to one count of bank robbery during a court hearing Thursday.

With the plea, McWhorter admitted that he stole $4,445 from a bank in Mound City, Missouri, just four days before Christmas in 2022.

Court documents show McWhorter pulled a gun on a teller at the bank. He told the teller to give him all the money in his drawer. He ran out of the bank and got into a black Chevrolet Malibu with the word “CHEVY” in block white lettering across the top of the front windshield. Witnesses saw McWhorter drive away from the area.

ALSO READ: Kansas hoops transfer Arterio Morris kicked off team after arrest on rape charge

McWhorter got about 13 miles away from the bank when the car broke down in Forest City, according to the legal documents..

He called a tow truck for help with the car the morning after the bank robbery.

Someone who heard the description of the bank robbery suspect’s car during the crime recognized it on the tow truck and called the Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies contacted the driver of the tow truck and told him to pullover and wait for officers to arrive.

ALSO READ: Fifteen KC-area residents indicted for drug trafficking, gun crimes

When the driver stopped, court documents show McWhorter tried to overpower him and take control of the truck. A passerby witnessed the fight and stopped to help. The men restrained McWhorter until deputies arrived.

After arresting McWhorter deputies found nearly $4,000 stolen from the bank in a cooler bag. They also found ammunition in the Malibu.

McWhorter faces up to 20 years in prison without parole when he is sentenced.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Swift asistió al partido de fútbol americano de la NFL de los Kansas City Chiefs contra...
Report: Swift to attend Chiefs-Jets game this Sunday
Generic gavel picture
Fifteen KC-area residents indicted for drug trafficking, gun crimes
Sweetwater High School head football coach Caleb Slover has resigned.
High school football coach resigns after parents try to influence playing time
Motorcycle Crash
2 killed in Independence motorcycle crash
I-35 southbound near Front Street was shut down after a crash involving a cattle trailer.
I-35 Southbound reopens after cattle trailer crash near Front Street

Latest News

About 43,800 property owners in Jackson County are challenging their assessments.
Missouri Auditor reviewing troubled Jackson County assessment
FILE - Texas guard Arterio Morris brings the ball up during the second half of the team's NCAA...
Kansas hoops transfer Arterio Morris kicked off team after arrest on rape charge
The Blue Jays took down Park Hill South 29-25 and improved to 3-2.
High School Team of the Week: Liberty High School football
The Blue Jays took down Park Hill South 29-25 and improved to 3-2.
High School Team of the Week: Liberty High School football
The hunters quickly determined it was a doe, which the Missouri Department of Conservation...
Bow hunter harvests rare 18-point doe, officials confirm