Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Kansas City prosecutor dismissed from abortion lawsuit filed by clergy

(Storyblocks)
By Pat Pratt
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Kansas City prosecutor Jean Peters Baker will not be allowed to challenge the state’s near-total abortion ban as a cross-claiming defendant in a case filed by several clergy members, who challenge current law violates the Establishment Clause of the Missouri Constitution.

St. Louis Circuit Judge Jason Sengheiser on Friday ordered Peters Baker be dismissed from the case of Rev. Traci Blackmon vs. Missouri, writing in a nine-page order she lacked standing to pursue relief regarding state restrictions on the procedure.

Baker was included in the suit by the plaintiff along with several other prosecuting attorneys from around the state who might enforce the law. All requested dismissal, which was granted, except Peters Baker and former St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner.

Following Gardner’s resignation, her appointed replacement Gabriel Gore requested the office dismiss the case, which was granted on Sept. 25.

That left Peters Baker as the remaining prosecutor, and the only one to have filed a cross-claim in the larger case, which challenges state lawmakers invoked their favored religious beliefs in penning the legislation.

Missouri enacted a near total ban on the procedure following the overturning of Roe Vs. Wade, with no exceptions for victims of rape or incest.

In her cross-claim, Peters Baker argued the near total ban on the procedure violates the Missouri Due Process Clause, as it makes a “medical emergency” in abortion cases an affirmative defense – a defense where the defendant would have the burden of proving they are not guilty.

She also argues the language in the statutes is vague and has several inconsistencies. Her role as prosecutor, she challenged, thus puts her in a position to enforce an unclear law, which may also violate constitutional protections.

In his order Friday, Sengheiser wrote that none of those issues are currently before her, which sided with the state’s arguments to have her removed.

“Peters Baker does not allege that any of these issues are presently before her. Peters Baker does not allege that any individuals in Jackson County have violated the Missouri statutes criminalizing abortion or that such a violation is imminent. Peters Baker does not allege that she is currently considering whether to exercise her discretion to prosecute one of the provisions at issue,” Sengheiser stated in the order.

“The court finds that Peters Baker has not met her burden here of establishing standing because she has not shown the necessary threatened or actual injury.”

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sweetwater High School head football coach Caleb Slover has resigned.
High school football coach resigns after parents try to influence playing time
Generic gavel picture
Fifteen KC-area residents indicted for drug trafficking, gun crimes
Taylor Swift asistió al partido de fútbol americano de la NFL de los Kansas City Chiefs contra...
Report: Swift to attend Chiefs-Jets game this Sunday
Motorcycle Crash
2 killed in Independence motorcycle crash
I-35 southbound near Front Street was shut down after a crash involving a cattle trailer.
I-35 Southbound reopens after cattle trailer crash near Front Street

Latest News

UAW
United Auto Workers strikes spread as 7,000 more workers at two plants join the picket line
FILE: Evergy now awaits approval from the state's Commissioners regarding its Kansas rate case.
Evergy files proposed settlement agreement, awaits KCC decision
KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- Blind Butt Limitless, Inc. is the first barbecue team made up of members...
Blind Butt BBQ smokes stereotypes at KC’s World Series of Barbecue
28-year-old Stephen Wampler pled guilty on Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, to multiple child sex crimes.
Lawrence man pleads guilty to child sex crimes