Kansas City prosecutor dismissed from abortion lawsuit filed by clergy

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Kansas City prosecutor Jean Peters Baker will not be allowed to challenge the state’s near-total abortion ban as a cross-claiming defendant in a case filed by several clergy members, who challenge current law violates the Establishment Clause of the Missouri Constitution.

St. Louis Circuit Judge Jason Sengheiser on Friday ordered Peters Baker be dismissed from the case of Rev. Traci Blackmon vs. Missouri, writing in a nine-page order she lacked standing to pursue relief regarding state restrictions on the procedure.

Baker was included in the suit by the plaintiff along with several other prosecuting attorneys from around the state who might enforce the law. All requested dismissal, which was granted, except Peters Baker and former St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner.

Following Gardner’s resignation, her appointed replacement Gabriel Gore requested the office dismiss the case, which was granted on Sept. 25.

That left Peters Baker as the remaining prosecutor, and the only one to have filed a cross-claim in the larger case, which challenges state lawmakers invoked their favored religious beliefs in penning the legislation.

Missouri enacted a near total ban on the procedure following the overturning of Roe Vs. Wade, with no exceptions for victims of rape or incest.

In her cross-claim, Peters Baker argued the near total ban on the procedure violates the Missouri Due Process Clause, as it makes a “medical emergency” in abortion cases an affirmative defense – a defense where the defendant would have the burden of proving they are not guilty.

She also argues the language in the statutes is vague and has several inconsistencies. Her role as prosecutor, she challenged, thus puts her in a position to enforce an unclear law, which may also violate constitutional protections.

In his order Friday, Sengheiser wrote that none of those issues are currently before her, which sided with the state’s arguments to have her removed.

“Peters Baker does not allege that any of these issues are presently before her. Peters Baker does not allege that any individuals in Jackson County have violated the Missouri statutes criminalizing abortion or that such a violation is imminent. Peters Baker does not allege that she is currently considering whether to exercise her discretion to prosecute one of the provisions at issue,” Sengheiser stated in the order.

“The court finds that Peters Baker has not met her burden here of establishing standing because she has not shown the necessary threatened or actual injury.”

