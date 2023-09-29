Football Friday Night: Matchups for KC high school football on Sept. 29
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 1:44 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - We’ve got more metro football Friday night, and KCTV5 will have highlights tonight at 10 p.m. from several games across the area.
This week’s Hy-Vee Team of the Week was the Liberty Blue Jays after they knocked off Park Hill South 29-25 to improve to 3-2.
Here are some of the games will be monitoring.
- Blue Valley Northwest at Blue Valley West
- Blue Valley Southwest at Blue Valley North
- St. James Academy at St. Pius X
- Raymore-Peculiar at Lee’s Summit North
- Gardner-Edgerton at Olathe North
- Blue Springs South at Lee’s Summit West
- Liberty at Staley
- Park Hill South at Park Hill
- Smithville at Raytown South
- Lee’s Summit at Oak Park
- Mill Valley at Olathe South at ODAC
- Platte County at Raytown
- Ruskin at Kearney
- Fort Osage at St. Joseph Central
- Olathe East at Olathe Northwest
Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.