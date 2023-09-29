Aging & Style
Football Friday Night: Matchups for KC high school football on Sept. 29

Bishop Miege fell to Rockhurst 21-14 on Sept. 22.
Bishop Miege fell to Rockhurst 21-14 on Sept. 22.(KCTV5)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 1:44 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - We’ve got more metro football Friday night, and KCTV5 will have highlights tonight at 10 p.m. from several games across the area.

This week’s Hy-Vee Team of the Week was the Liberty Blue Jays after they knocked off Park Hill South 29-25 to improve to 3-2.

Here are some of the games will be monitoring.

  • Blue Valley Northwest at Blue Valley West
  • Blue Valley Southwest at Blue Valley North
  • St. James Academy at St. Pius X
  • Raymore-Peculiar at Lee’s Summit North
  • Gardner-Edgerton at Olathe North
  • Blue Springs South at Lee’s Summit West
  • Liberty at Staley
  • Park Hill South at Park Hill
  • Smithville at Raytown South
  • Lee’s Summit at Oak Park
  • Mill Valley at Olathe South at ODAC
  • Platte County at Raytown
  • Ruskin at Kearney
  • Fort Osage at St. Joseph Central
  • Olathe East at Olathe Northwest

