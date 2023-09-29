Football Friday Night: Matchups for KC high school football on Sept. 29

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - We’ve got more metro football Friday night, and KCTV5 will have highlights tonight at 10 p.m. from several games across the area.

This week’s Hy-Vee Team of the Week was the Liberty Blue Jays after they knocked off Park Hill South 29-25 to improve to 3-2.

Here are some of the games will be monitoring.

Blue Valley Northwest at Blue Valley West

Blue Valley Southwest at Blue Valley North

St. James Academy at St. Pius X

Raymore-Peculiar at Lee’s Summit North

Gardner-Edgerton at Olathe North

Blue Springs South at Lee’s Summit West

Liberty at Staley

Park Hill South at Park Hill

Smithville at Raytown South

Lee’s Summit at Oak Park

Mill Valley at Olathe South at ODAC

Platte County at Raytown

Ruskin at Kearney

Fort Osage at St. Joseph Central

Olathe East at Olathe Northwest

