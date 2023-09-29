FIRST WARN WEATHER: Temps expected to dial back as we prepare for a warm & sunny weekend

It’s a dry line, set up across the central plains and an upper level low pressure system wanders between Western, Kansas, and Nebraska, a powerful southerly flow takes over eating in a warm air increase across the region. Due to an upper level, high-pressure system, chances for wet weather are unlikely today through the weekend. The temperatures are expected to soar into the lower 90s today and Saturday with Saturday’s forecast 3° away from tying record set back in 1938. Temperatures are expected to be 15° to 20° above average today and tomorrow. Humidity will allow for a minor heat index which could push feel like temperatures to the middle and upper 90s today and tomorrow. Be sure to take breaks in the AC and shaded areas often if you plan on being outdoors. staying hydrated will also be very important and always remember to check your backseat before walking into a building even if it’s only for a minute or two. For our pets, it’s best to walk them in the early morning or within the mid evening when everything cools off. Temperatures will slowly fall, moving into the beginning of next week, but with an approaching front from the northwest, chances for showers and thunderstorms, will build. Our forecast model data is still very confident in wet weather on Wednesday, but there is a small opportunity for showers to begin as early as Tuesday evening. A 20% rain chance has been added to Tuesday but due to the confidence in Wednesday’s forecast, we have issued a First Warn for widespread showers and isolated thunderstorms. It is still too far out to discuss the severity of this front for Wednesday but be sure to prepare for wet weather activity that starts with in the early morning and continues throughout the day. As this front passes, temperatures drop dramatically. We anticipate the low 90s for the next couple of days currently but by next Wednesday temperatures will fall to the lower and middle 70s. Which is nearly a 20° drop. Fall does return friends!

