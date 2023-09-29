Aging & Style
FIRST WARN 5 FORECAST: Warm temps for weekend set up cold front Tuesday night

By Warren Sears
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 3:26 PM CDT
Afternoon highs on Friday made it to the upper 80s to lower 90s across the board. This puts us about 10-15 (some spots 20) degrees above average for this time of the year. We are definitely ending September and kicking off October on a hot note. Friday night football games will be warm leading up to kickoff, but as the sun sets, it will be more pleasant with slowly dropping temperatures.

Overnight stays fairly warm in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. Expect both weekend days to reach the upper 80s/lower 90s across the region. Mostly sunny skies will be in place, with a bit of a gusty south breeze at times. Overall, humidity levels this weekend stay low to moderate, so I do not expect our heat indices to climb much higher than our actual air temperatures.

We stay above average into the early part of next week, but we are tracking our next cold front! This front will cool us way down but also offer up a chance for showers. Right now, the timing on that front looks to be Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Temperatures in the 70s are back in store for the second half of next week, with cool morning lows in the 50s. This will be the fall feel that many are searching for! Rain chances do not look overly significant as of now, just some light to moderate showers. The potential for severe weather is low at this time.

