Fatal RV fire leaves man dead in KCMO

By Gabe Swartz
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 8:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A fatal RV fire left a man dead Thursday night.

The Kansas City Fire Department said it responded to the area of the 4400 block of Montgall Avenue at approximately 6:44 p.m.

There, they found an RV on fire in a vacant lot. When crews made their way inside the RV after extinguishing the fire, they found a dead man.

At this time, the age of the man is unknown. KCFD said bomb and arson squads were investigating and the cause of the fire was unknown.

