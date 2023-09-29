Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Evergy files proposed settlement agreement, awaits KCC decision

FILE: Evergy now awaits approval from the state's Commissioners regarding its Kansas rate case.
FILE: Evergy now awaits approval from the state's Commissioners regarding its Kansas rate case.(KY3)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (KCTV) - A proposed settlement agreement has been submitted by Evergy to the Kansas Corporation Commission.

On Friday, Evergy announced that it filed an agreement that needs approval from the state’s Commissioners, who are scheduled to issue an order in December.

Before issuing the order, the Commission will conduct a hearing on the settlement agreement on Monday, Oct. 9, 2023, in Topeka. The hearing will be live-streamed on its YouTube channel.

“This settlement is a very strong result for our customers,” said Evergy president and chief executive David Campbell. “As a result of this settlement, average retail rates in Kansas will have increased just one percent, cumulatively, since 2017.

READ MORE: Customers wary of proposed Evergy price increase in Kansas

“And Evergy will recover investments made to improve the electric grid and build a cleaner, more reliable energy future for our Kansas customers, all while improving our record of regional rate competitiveness.”

In the application, Evergy seeks a net revenue increase of $204 million (a 9.77% increase) for Evergy Kansas Central and a net revenue increase of $14 million (a 1.95% increase for Evergy Kansas Metro.

The settlement agreement would give Kansas Central a net revenue increase of $74 million and Kansas Metro a net revenue decrease of $32.9 million.

Evergy Kansas Central serves the areas of Topeka, Pittsburg, Wichita, Hutchinson and other communities in the eastern third of the state. Evergy Kansas Metro includes Lenexa, Overland Park and other communities in the Kansas City metro area.

Under the proposed agreement, rates for customers around the Kansas City metro would decrease by around 4.75%. That means the average residential customer would pay about $6.07 less per month.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sweetwater High School head football coach Caleb Slover has resigned.
High school football coach resigns after parents try to influence playing time
Generic gavel picture
Fifteen KC-area residents indicted for drug trafficking, gun crimes
Taylor Swift asistió al partido de fútbol americano de la NFL de los Kansas City Chiefs contra...
Report: Swift to attend Chiefs-Jets game this Sunday
Motorcycle Crash
2 killed in Independence motorcycle crash
I-35 southbound near Front Street was shut down after a crash involving a cattle trailer.
I-35 Southbound reopens after cattle trailer crash near Front Street

Latest News

UAW
United Auto Workers strikes spread as 7,000 more workers at two plants join the picket line
KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- Blind Butt Limitless, Inc. is the first barbecue team made up of members...
Blind Butt BBQ smokes stereotypes at KC’s World Series of Barbecue
28-year-old Stephen Wampler pled guilty on Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, to multiple child sex crimes.
Lawrence man pleads guilty to child sex crimes
Kansas City prosecutor dismissed from abortion lawsuit filed by clergy