EEOC lawsuit against Sun Company over racial harrassment allegations

FILE — The EEOC alleged that an employee at a Kansas City business experienced verbal and...
FILE — The EEOC alleged that an employee at a Kansas City business experienced verbal and physical harassment in a lunchroom, and was even called the N-word.(KTVF)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 12:59 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A lawsuit filed in federal court Thursday alleged a chemical company failed to prevent and correct workplace racial harassment against one of its employees.

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission stated that an employee at the Sun Chemical manufacturing facility in Kansas City, Missouri, experienced verbal and physical harassment in a lunchroom, and waseven called the N-word.

The lawsuit reported that employees were aware he was called the N-word by the same coworker multiple times, but management did not take necessary action to prevent it from happening again.

When the employee complained about being racially harassed by his coworker, Sun Chemical retaliated by issuing him a written warning for using profanity against the harasser, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit has requested monetary relief for the victim and action by the company to prohibit future racial discrimination.

