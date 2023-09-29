Chiefs rule pair of defenders out for matchup with Jets

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Chiefs will be without linebacker Nick Bolton for the second straight week when they take on the New York Jets.

Bolton, who suffered an ankle injury against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 2 and did not play in a 41-10 Week 3 win over the Chicago Bears, will miss Sunday night’s primetime matchup with the Jets. The Chiefs announced the news Friday afternoon and said that second-year cornerback Jaylen Watson will not play due to a shoulder injury.

Bolton did not practice in any of the team’s three practices this week. Watson was added to the injury report on Thursday after being a full participant in practice on Wednesday, according to the Chiefs’ injury report.

Defensive tackle Chris Jones was a limited participant in all three practices this week due to a groin injury. He played limited snaps in the Chiefs’ blowout win over the Bears.

Tight end Noah Gray, who missed Wednesday and Thursday practices due to illness, was a full participant on Friday.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes was a full participant in all three practices after tweaking his ankle shortly before halftime in the Bears game.

Kansas City takes on the Jets Sunday at 7:20 p.m. CT.

