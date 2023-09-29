Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Bow hunter harvests rare 18-point doe, officials confirm

The hunters quickly determined it was a doe, which the Missouri Department of Conservation confirmed. (Source: Johna Moore, KY3)
By Nicolette Zangara and Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHELL KNOB, Mo. (KY3/Gray News) – A man in Missouri has been hunting since he was old enough to hold a weapon, but none of his hunts have been as successful as his last.

Kelly Moore had been watching a game camera showing a deer with large antlers roaming around his usual hunting grounds for days. He saw it before he gave up watching for the day and took a shot with his crossbow.

After hauling it out of the woods, Moore and his peers inspected the animal and realized certain parts were missing from what they thought was an 18-point buck.

They quickly determined it was a doe, which the Missouri Department of Conservation confirmed.

“You never know what you’re going to see out there, and this is case in point,” Francis Skalicky with the Missouri Department of Conservation stated.

To put things into perspective, it’s about a one in 10,000 chance that a doe grows antlers. It’s an even more significant anomaly that it’s grown as many antlers as it has.

“I’m going to take it to the taxidermist and try to get the ball rolling on that because there is special care needed for the velvet on the antlers and all that. I’m hoping maybe to be contacted by somebody to put it in a museum or maybe Bass Pro or something like that. It’s going to hang on the wall somewhere, even if it’s just in my house,” Moore said with a laugh.

It happened to be the first time Moore used a crossbow while hunting. A lucky shot with a lucky weapon on a lucky day may be the biggest trophy of Moore’s hunting career.

Copyright 2023 KY3 via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Swift asistió al partido de fútbol americano de la NFL de los Kansas City Chiefs contra...
Report: Swift to attend Chiefs-Jets game this Sunday
Generic gavel picture
Fifteen KC-area residents indicted for drug trafficking, gun crimes
Sweetwater High School head football coach Caleb Slover has resigned.
High school football coach resigns after parents try to influence playing time
Motorcycle Crash
2 killed in Independence motorcycle crash
I-35 southbound near Front Street was shut down after a crash involving a cattle trailer.
I-35 Southbound reopens after cattle trailer crash near Front Street

Latest News

The Blue Jays took down Park Hill South 29-25 and improved to 3-2.
High School Team of the Week: Liberty High School football
The Blue Jays took down Park Hill South 29-25 and improved to 3-2.
High School Team of the Week: Liberty High School football
A sharp increase in gas costs drove the August price increase,.
Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge shows a slight rise
Taylor Swift stole the headlines by simply showing up at Arrowhead Stadium to watch Travis...
Thriving NFL benefits most from Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce relationship
FILE - House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., walks to the chamber for procedural votes to...
McCarthy launches last-ditch plan to keep government open but with steep 30% cuts to many agencies