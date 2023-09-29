Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Another suit to disqualify Trump under the Constitution’s ‘insurrection’ clause is filed in Michigan

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks in Clinton Township, Mich., Wednesday, Sept. 27,...
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks in Clinton Township, Mich., Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Mike Mulholland, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - A liberal group on Friday filed a lawsuit in Michigan contending that former president Donald Trump is disqualified from regaining his old job based on a rarely used, post-Civil War provision in the U.S. Constitution.

This is the first time an organization with significant legal resources has sought to block the GOP frontrunner’s campaign in a swing state.

Free Speech For People argued that Trump’s attempt to overturn his 2020 election loss and encouragement of the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol violated section three of the 14th Amendment, which holds that anyone who swore an oath to uphold the Constitution and then “engaged in insurrection or rebellion” against it is barred from holding office.

The case is the second the organization has filed to block the GOP presidential frontrunner’s bid, following one in Minnesota.

Dozens of cases have been filed nationally but the Free Speech For People cases and one filed in Colorado by another liberal group are the first brought by organizations with significant legal resources.

Trump has dismissed the push to bar him from the ballot as “election interference” and his attorneys argued in the Colorado case that it violates his free speech rights.

Those are seen as most likely to reach the U.S. Supreme Court, which has never ruled on the provision.

Michigan is a particularly significant location for a challenge because it is both a swing state and its Democratic Secretary of State, Jocelyn Benson, wrote in The Washington Post earlier this month that she and other top election officers don’t have the ability to bar Trump under the clause.

Section three has only been used a handful of times since the Civil War.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Swift asistió al partido de fútbol americano de la NFL de los Kansas City Chiefs contra...
Report: Swift to attend Chiefs-Jets game this Sunday
Generic gavel picture
Fifteen KC-area residents indicted for drug trafficking, gun crimes
Sweetwater High School head football coach Caleb Slover has resigned.
High school football coach resigns after parents try to influence playing time
Motorcycle Crash
2 killed in Independence motorcycle crash
I-35 southbound near Front Street was shut down after a crash involving a cattle trailer.
I-35 Southbound reopens after cattle trailer crash near Front Street

Latest News

FILE — The EEOC alleged that an employee at a Kansas City business experienced verbal and...
EEOC lawsuit against Sun Company over racial harrassment allegations
.
Leavenworth man found guilty of interference in child abuse case
Generic gun and money
Kansas man pleads guilty to bank robbery after getaway car breaks down
First responders wade through flood waters at the base of the Williamsburg Bridge, Friday,...
New York City area under state of emergency after storms flood subways, strand people in cars
FILE -Oakland County Judge Kwame Rowe looks towards witness during cross examination, July 27,...
Michigan teen school shooter eligible for life in prison, no parole, for killing 4 students, judge rules