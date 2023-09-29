3 Degree Guarantee raises $950 for FosterAdopt Connect

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The First Warn 5 Weather team has been working hard to keep our forecast as accurate as possible.

This week, local nonprofit FosterAdopt Connect received a $950 check as part of our 3 Degree Guarantee.

FosterAdopt Connect is a nonprofit that serves Missouri and Kansas youth in foster and adoptive care.

Each weekday during the 10 p.m. newscast the First Warn 5 Weather Team will deliver a guaranteed forecast that includes the high temperature for Kansas City for the following day. Then each day on KCTV5 News at 6 p.m. they will compare the forecast high temperature to the actual high temperature reported at KCI.

Every time the forecast high temperature is within 3 degrees of the actual high, KCTV5 will donate $50 to a local charity. At the end of each month, KCTV5 will add up the total and present a check to the selected charity.

The First Warn 5 Weather team prides itself on accuracy and is excited to be helping those in Kansas City and surrounding areas. That way when we get it right, everyone wins!

Congrats to FosterAdopt Connect on being our most recent recipient, receiving $950 for our forecast predictions in the month of July!

