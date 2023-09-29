Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

3 Degree Guarantee raises $950 for FosterAdopt Connect

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 9:33 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The First Warn 5 Weather team has been working hard to keep our forecast as accurate as possible.

This week, local nonprofit FosterAdopt Connect received a $950 check as part of our 3 Degree Guarantee.

FosterAdopt Connect is a nonprofit that serves Missouri and Kansas youth in foster and adoptive care.

Each weekday during the 10 p.m. newscast the First Warn 5 Weather Team will deliver a guaranteed forecast that includes the high temperature for Kansas City for the following day. Then each day on KCTV5 News at 6 p.m. they will compare the forecast high temperature to the actual high temperature reported at KCI.

ALSO READ: Value Unconditional: Local organization helps people move from trauma to triumph

Every time the forecast high temperature is within 3 degrees of the actual high, KCTV5 will donate $50 to a local charity. At the end of each month, KCTV5 will add up the total and present a check to the selected charity.

The First Warn 5 Weather team prides itself on accuracy and is excited to be helping those in Kansas City and surrounding areas. That way when we get it right, everyone wins!

Congrats to FosterAdopt Connect on being our most recent recipient, receiving $950 for our forecast predictions in the month of July!

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Swift asistió al partido de fútbol americano de la NFL de los Kansas City Chiefs contra...
Report: Swift to attend Chiefs-Jets game this Sunday
Motorcycle Crash
2 killed in Independence motorcycle crash
Generic gavel picture
Fifteen KC-area residents indicted for drug trafficking, gun crimes
Sweetwater High School head football coach Caleb Slover has resigned.
High school football coach resigns after parents try to influence playing time
I-35 southbound near Front Street was shut down after a crash involving a cattle trailer.
I-35 Southbound reopens after cattle trailer crash near Front Street

Latest News

3 Degree Guarantee raises $950 for FosterAdopt Connect
Fatal crash generic image
1 man dead in single vehicle collision Thursday evening
FILE — Morgan Wallen's concerts are the first ones announced at the home of the Chiefs for next...
Arrowhead Stadium to host second concert for country music artist Morgan Wallen
It’s a dry line, set up across the central plains and an upper level low pressure system...
FIRST WARN WEATHER: Temps expected to dial back as we prepare for a warm & sunny weekend