2 KC influencers are gaining popularity due to their fun, creative & honest restaurant reviews

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Did you know the term “foodie” was invented in the early 1980′s. During that time, the best way to find the newest hot spots for great food was reading the newspaper.

With everyone having a computer in their hands, there are a multitude of ways to find new restaurants and eateries; social media being the most popular.

In Kansas City, two young influencers are gaining a lot of followers due to checking out new places, creative editing, and honest reviews.

Emma Ezzell and Stephen Roberson or better known for their social media handles, @kc.eats.em and @steve.n.kc, are taking social media by storm.

Getting Their Start

Ezzell began her social media presence in 2020, however, she says that it’s been fun revamping her page on Instagram and also building her presence on Tik Tok.

Roberson says he began his content creator journey six months ago, in February.

Combined, these two young influencers have a total of 107.9 thousand followers on both Tik Tok and Instagram. But what sets them apart from others trying to gain similar success?

Many creators say that it is important to find what’s called your “niche”. In other words, find your lane; find what works for you and what draws viewers in.

Roberson shared that when trying to find his “niche”, he would study other accounts from other regions, noticing what those influencers did and did not do. He says sticking to reviewing Kansas City restaurants would go over with his followers much better than his personal life.

“My page is about highlighting what KC has to offer, and I’m sure engagement would suffer if I decided to post myself cooking or too much context about my personal life,” Roberson said.

Ezzell believes finding her “niche” helped with rebuilding her social media pages. According to her, most of her success online has come from showcasing places in Kansas City considered to be hidden gems and local favorites.

I try to showcase restaurants and spots that might not just pop up when you Google ‘20 Best Places to Eat in Kansas City’.

“So many times, I have had people say, ‘I’ve lived in KC 40 years and never heard of some of these places,” Ezzell shared.

Being a Foodie in 2023

With both honing into what works for them on social media, they both say they are definitely ‘foodies’. Roberson says what makes him a foodie is that he loves to try any and everything.

“I find enjoyment in the whole process; everything from how the food is plated, the ingredients used, to how the flavors interact,” Roberson shared.

Ezzell says that she has always enjoyed discovering new food places, making it a point to go somewhere new and try all the unique food options that Kansas City has to offer.

“I was always the one researching unique food spots prior to travel, and I try to do the same with the city I live in,” Ezzell said.

For KC natives, it’s easy to stick with familiarity and recycle tried and true restaurants. So how do these two influencers find all these cool new eateries?

Both attribute their findings to none other than social media of course. Both Ezzell and Roberson agree that social media, among others, is a very important tool.

Ezzell says that social media is a great use to see a first-hand account of things such as menu items and honest experiences.

“I try and follow most food businesses in KC. I’m always looking for unique products and specials they’re having.” Ezzell said.

While Roberson uses social media to find new places to try, he says that he also uses other methods including good old fashioned, word of mouth.

“Most of the time I find spots through news articles, social media, or word of mouth...Sometimes just driving by something catches my eye and I’ll look it up to possibly check out,” Roberson says.

Foodie Content Creator

The common misconception that most people have when attempting to become a foodie influencer, is that all you have to do is use your phone camera, film where you went to and what you ordered and then post it.

However, according to Roberson and Ezzell, it’s a lot more to it than just filming on your phone to create aesthetically pleasing videos.

I think clear and vivid videos that get a variety of angles are most important. I usually shoot everything multiple times because once you leave or once you eat, it’s too late to try again,

While Roberson relies on multiple shots to choose from, giving the best angles, Ezzell says there are a few different methods that work for her.

“I try my best to keep lots of bright colors, clean backgrounds and good lighting in videos to properly showcase the fun vibes and delicious food these restaurants have to offer,” Ezzell said.

With all that in mind, it’s only natural to assume that the editing process is lengthy and rigorous.

For Ezzell, she’s found that planning ahead really helps with editing and posting regularly.

“Sometimes videos take me 5 minutes, sometimes they take me several hours to complete; Typically, I post 6-7 times a week with reels and photos on Instagram—for Tik Tok, 1-2 times a week.” Ezzell

Roberson also says that depending on the video and content, some may be easier than others. According to Roberson, he says it typically takes him 30-minutes to an hour. That includes cutting, clipping, a voiceover and editing.

Best Recommendations

There is no way KCTV5 could speak with two professional foodie influencers and not ask for their best recommendations. Listed below are each of their best recommendations, including best places for brunch, coffee, cocktails and comfort food.

Roberson’s Recommendations/Suggestions

- Brunch: AR’s Breakfast and Brunch - Try the horchata waffles

- Cocktails: Wild Child - Amazing cocktails

- Comfort food: Homegrown - A “homemade” feel in atmosphere and food

Ezzell’s Recommendations

- Brunch: Blvd Tavern, Brick House

- Main: KC Mac N’ Co, District Biskuits

- Drinks: Brix Latin American Cuisine, VOO Lounge

- Coffee: Oddly Correct, Fitti’s Espresso

- Dessert: Ice Cream Bae, KC Fresh Donuts (Cronuts)

Both of these content creators are on Instagram and Tik Tok. Ezzell’s handle name is @kc.eats.em and Roberson can be found at @steve.n.kc

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.