1 man dead in single vehicle collision Thursday evening

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A single vehicle collision happened Thursday evening, near east 53rd Street and Brookside Boulevard, at about 9:51 p.m., leaving one man dead.

According to KCPD, a silver Chevrolet Cobalt was heading south on Brookside Boulevard, traveling at a high speed when the driver lost control.

The vehicle went off the roadway to the left, hitting a large tree.

Police say the driver was not wearing a seatbelt when the crash happened and was taken to an area hospital.

The man later died shortly after arriving there at the hospital.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.