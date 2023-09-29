1 man dead in single vehicle collision Thursday evening
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 8:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A single vehicle collision happened Thursday evening, near east 53rd Street and Brookside Boulevard, at about 9:51 p.m., leaving one man dead.
According to KCPD, a silver Chevrolet Cobalt was heading south on Brookside Boulevard, traveling at a high speed when the driver lost control.
The vehicle went off the roadway to the left, hitting a large tree.
Police say the driver was not wearing a seatbelt when the crash happened and was taken to an area hospital.
The man later died shortly after arriving there at the hospital.
