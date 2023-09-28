Aging & Style
Winning $1M Powerball ticket bought at Kansas store

By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Grab those Powerball tickets because someone just became a whole lot richer.

Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in North Central Kansas just won $1 million in Thursday’s drawing. The ticket matched all the white ball numbers, but missed the Powerball.

The winning numbers for the September 27, 2023 Powerball drawing are 1, 7, 46, 47, 63 and Powerball 7.

The winner has 365 days to claim the prize from the Kansas Lottery.

No one matched all the numbers in Thursday’s drawing. That means the Powerball drawing on Saturday, September 30, will be an estimated $925 million. It is expected to be the 3rd largest Powerball jackpot in history.

