UAW Local 31 holds red shirt rally to show strikes support, solidarity

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Local auto workers may get the word to walk off the job Friday morning. The UAW plans to expand its strike once again.

The union claims it’s still not close to striking a deal with Ford, GM or Stellantis. Workers want a 40-percent pay raise, but automakers are offering half that.

Workers at GM Fairfax in KCK are off the job, as the plant is in its seventh day of a being idled.

Although they are not on strike, UAW Local 31 in KCK held a Red Shirt Rally to let strikers nationwide know they stand with them in solidarity.

Workers, the union, local organizations and even elected officials were all draped in red and held signs to show their support and solidarity.

Rally-goers chanted ‘solidarity forever’ and ‘record profits, record contracts’, among other encouraging chants.

Many supporters said they don’t understand why GM’s leaders can get a raise, after making record profits, but they can’t.

“This is not just a union issue; this is a fair pay issue. Salaries have increased tremendously for CEOs for leadership, were not seeing the same for workers who stand on their feet every day,” Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas said. “so I’m here to do what’s right, stand for justice, stand for better pay.”

Union president Dontay Wilson said they have a plan if they get called to strike on Friday.

Wilson said their experience from a 6-week strike in 2019 has them prepared.

“Should our number get called, we’re ready to get in there and do exactly what we know how to do,” said Wilson, “fight for the economic and social justice that those 2,100 members over they deserve.”

