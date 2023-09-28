Aging & Style
Skies Kansas City to unveil November dates for holiday pop-up bar ‘real soon’

The Winter Skies holiday pop-up bar will open again in 2023.
The Winter Skies holiday pop-up bar will open again in 2023.(Skies Kansas City)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Nearly two weeks ago, Skies Kansas City announced its wildly popular holiday pop-up bar would return in 2023.

We now know the first dates will be some time in November.

In a Facebook post, Skies Kansas City stated: “Get ready, because we’ll be dropping our NOVEMBER dates real soon!!”

Last year, the 42nd floor of the Sheraton Crown Center reopened its doors for the first time since 2011. It once housed a rotating restaurant, Skies Restaurant & Lounge, but the floor no longer moves — probably not the worst news for a holiday pop-up bar!

The first round of tickets to the sky-high bar experience sold out minutes after they went on sale last year.

Skies Kansas City stated that it presented a portion of last year’s proceeds to the Children’s Miracle Network at KU Medical Center.

