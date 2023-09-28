Ray-Pec parents complain bus driver shortage makes kids late to class, district explores new options

PECULIAR, Mo. (KCTV) - A Missouri school district has had to resort to non-traditional school transportation options amid severe bus driver shortages– employees are stepping in to ensure students get to and from school on time. In some cases, the assistant superintendent has stepped in to help as a bus monitor or drive kids with parental permission.

Leaders in the Raymore-Peculiar School District are appreciative of the recent teamwork that staff has undertaken to help pick up and drop off students, but they also acknowledged their transportation system needs to get better. Parents agree– the current system is causing their kids to miss parts of their first classes.

As a single mom working two jobs, Megan Thompson is busy from 7:30 a.m. until 9:00 p.m. But, recently, both she and her family have had to leave their jobs in order to get her sixth-grade son to school because she claims his bus doesn’t show up.

“The other day my dad had to stop and grab him on his way home from work because the bus hadn’t arrived,” Thompson stated. “And it was 40 minutes late. He’s been missing most of first period which is theatre so he can’t make it up.”

One First Student bus driver wished to remain anonymous but corroborated these complaints. The driver claims that, at times, bus drivers are asked to cover “two or three other routes” on top of their own. This puts students on the later routes behind and keeps them from getting to school on time. The driver claims to have one recent experience where they had to pick up both middle and high schoolers on two different routes, which made them over 40 minutes late to pick up their elementary schoolers.

Recently, Ray-Pec purchased four 10-passenger vans for their staff to use and assist in transporting students. But Assistant Superintendent Dr. Bryan Pettengill says they’re short on drivers for six routes.

“I’ve personally ridden as a monitor on busses multiple times,” Dr. Pettengill said. “I’ve actually– with parent permission– brought students home so they didn’t have to wait on a bus to come back and it was going to be a significant delay. So, it’s all hands on deck.”

Since the new 9th-grade center opened this year, parents like Thompson argue that one solution would be to redo dismissal schedules since freshmen now have to ride home with East and South Middle School students amid the driver shortage.

“We can open the schools a little earlier and the middle schools don’t provide after-school and before-school care,” Thompson explained. “So, if I could drop my child off at 7:00 a.m. and have him sit in the gym then I won’t have to rely on the bus.”

Dr. Pettengill explained that the plan to dismiss 9th graders and middle schoolers at the same time was created to combine bus routes and improve efficiency, but other options are being explored.

“We are investigating a three-tier model,” Dr. Pettengill told KCTV. “There are a lot of collateral things to take into consideration when you do that. We want to make sure we’re not causing any of our students to not be able to participate in the band, choir or soccer team. Or any of our sports or activities programs.”

According to the Ray-Pec School District website, their proposed budget for 2023-2024 allocated $5,095,949 to transportation– $39,604 less compared to last school year.

First Student told KCTV they have 11 drivers in the middle of training right now, which should help close the driver shortage gap.

We continue to make progress with 94% of Raymore-Peculiar School District buses are running on time. The core of the issue remains a nationwide school bus driver shortage, which is impacting transportation service for school districts across the country, including in the Kansas City area. Daily staffing levels can affect our performance. Increasing our pool of drivers would provide more flexibility to manage day-to-day operations. We have raised our sign-on bonus to $4,000 and offer wages up to $23 an hour. While we expect to add another driver to our team next week, and have other candidates in various stages of training, it takes time to become a qualified school bus driver. There are strict background checks, licensing requirements and training standards that must be met.

However, when searching job openings on First Student’s site, KCTV could only find four part-time bus driver openings for the Ray-Pec School District. These positions only offered $14.75-$19.50/hr. wages and a $2,000 sign-on bonus for fully licensed drivers, or a $1,000 bonus for new drivers.

