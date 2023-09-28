Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Queen guitarist Brian May played a huge role in NASA mission to collect asteroid sample

A rare dumbo octopus was spotted in the deep sea, and NASA brought a sample from a nearby asteroid with the help of Queen guitarist Brian May. (SOURCE: CNN)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 7:49 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Brian May is a rock ‘n’ roll legend and now also an accomplished scientist who is being credited with helping bring home NASA’s first asteroid sample.

The asteroid sample collected by NASA was taken from a giant space rock that has the potential to collide with the earth sometime in the future.

The sample was obtained by OSIRIS-REx spacecraft from the near-Earth asteroid Bennu and flown back into the earth’s orbit Sunday, according to CNN.

OSIRIS-REx, which stands for Origins, Spectral Interpretation, Resource Identification, Security, Regolith Explorer, left the planet in 2016 and started to orbit Bennu in 2018. It collected the sample in 2020 and started its nearly 4 billion-mile journey back to Earth in May 2021.

In a clip aired on NASA TV Sunday, Queen guitarist and astrophysicist Brian May told viewers he was “immensely proud” to have contributed to such a feat.

May reportedly played an important role in the mission. He created stereoscopic images from the spacecraft’s data that allowed the mission leader and his team to find a site safe enough to land and collect a sample.

Despite his contribution, May was unable to attend the historic event as the asteroid sample was received by NASA.

“I’m rehearsing for a Queen tour but my heart stays with you as this precious sample is recovered,” he said.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Swift, right, watches from a suite alongside Travis Kelce's mother, Donna Kelce, inside...
Charlie Hustle releases Taylor Swift themed Chiefs gear
Temu seems to offer customers almost anything from clothing to electronics at prices that could...
Buyer beware: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from online marketplace Temu
Clay County Prosecutors charged Steven L. Woods with first-degree murder and other related...
Man charged with murder of stepson was teacher, behavior interventionist
Taylor Swift asistió al partido de fútbol americano de la NFL de los Kansas City Chiefs contra...
Travis Kelce reflects on ‘day that went perfect’ with Taylor Swift in Arrowhead suite
The COVID-19 booster rollout might be a bumpy one as local pharmacy employees are planning...
‘Impossible’: CVS pharmacists demand more staff to meet need for COVID vaccines, prescriptions

Latest News

Douglas Hagerty's charges include assault and battery with intent to murder and three counts of...
Massachusetts man stabs 5 officers after crashing into home following chase, police say
Douglas Hagerty's charges include assault and battery with intent to murder and three counts of...
Man accused of stabbing police chief, officers
Executive director of Plaza Academy charged with failing to report sexual assault to authorities
FILE - Republican presidential candidates, from left, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson,...
Candidates in the second GOP debate attack each other and Trump — even though he’s absent
Sweetwater High School head football coach Caleb Slover has resigned.
High school football coach resigns after parents try to influence playing time