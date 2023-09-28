Prepare to ‘Ring The Alarm’ with all Beyonce events happening in KC

Union Station has a display set up in celebration of Beyoncé arriving in Kansas City.
Union Station has a display set up in celebration of Beyoncé arriving in Kansas City.(kctv)
By Melonne McBride
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 3:36 PM CDT
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - For all you Beyhive members and “Beyoncé stans”, this is the week to “show up and show out”. Whether you have tickets to see Queen Bey at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, Oct.1 or not, there are lots of ways to celebrate. From parties to ticket giveaways, sweet treats and even a tribute to go to while dealing Beyoncé “withdrawals”. We’ve got you covered with a full list of ways for you to participate.

‘We Like to Party’

Union Station: Union Station has been a focal point for some of the biggest entertainment events going on this year. Their display for Taylor Swift and Barbie was very successful and now it is the Beyhive’s turn. Union Station has a shiny, metallic display set up for those who wake up ‘Flawless’. This is a free event, and the marquee will be open every day until Sunday, Oct. 1. from 6:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Soiree Steak & Oyster House: Soiree in the 18th & Vine Jazz District is hosting The Bee Hour from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. There will be themed drinks, good food and a ‘Thique’ Beyoncé playlist to ‘get you bodied’.

Laser Beyoncé Tribute: This event is kid-friendly, hosted by the Union Station Planetarium. Laser Beyoncé will showcase the fun energy that her live shows bring. Party goers will enjoy hits such as ‘Formation’, ‘Single Ladies’ and of course ‘Crazy in Love’.  It will be held on Saturday, Sept. 30 at 6 p.m. There is a cover charge of $10.

The Combine: Beyhive members can feel the ‘Energy’ and ‘Move’ at The Combine on Saturday, Sept. 30 at 5 p.m. The ‘Party’ will include ‘4′ themed cocktails. There is no cover charge so no need to be a ‘Savage’.

Aura: If you’re an ‘Alien Superstar’, Aura night club is hosting a Beyoncé-themed night on Saturday, Sept. 30. The party will be ‘All Night’, starting at 10 p.m. to 3 a.m. This is a 21 and up event and Beyoncé deep cuts will ‘Run The World’.

Live with Lauren Ashley: If you can’t go to concert or just want to relive those Renaissance moments, we’ve got the perfect thing for you. On Saturday, Oct. 7, there will be a tribute performance hosted at the KC Juke House in the 18th & Vine Jazz District featuring R&B singer, Lauren Ashley. Patrons are encouraged to wear silver or Beyonce themed fashions. There will be Beyhive inspired drinks and food as well. The tribute will begin at 7 p.m. and go until 10 p.m.

‘Mission One, I’m Gonna Get Me Some Tickets’

KC Bier Co: ‘Listen’ if you’re looking for last-minute tickets, KC Bier Co is the place to be. On Thursday, Sept. 28, 107.3′s morning host Shay Moore will host a ticket giveaway between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

‘Sweet Dreams & Sweet Treats’

Be Our Guest Sweets: This weekend is a great weekend to have the ‘Green Light’ and treat yourself to Renaissance-themed cookies. Be Our Guest are taking pre-sale orders for their limited edition ‘Renaissance’ cookies. The line will include designs of a disco ball, Renaissance and an outline drawing of Beyoncé. A half dozen is priced at $30 and a full at $50.

Kona Grill: Drink like Beyoncé with a Beyoncé inspired long island iced tea. The plaza restaurant will serve the limited edition drink on Friday, Sept. 29 to Sunday, Oct. 1.

