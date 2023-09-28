Aging & Style
Overland Park raises minimum wage for city employees

By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - Some employees who work for the City of Overland Park are getting a raise.

The city just raised minimum wage for city employees to $15 an hour. City Manager Lori Curtis Luther says the reason for the pay increase is so the city can remain competitive.

The pay raise will mostly impact people who work for the city’s Parks and Recreation Department, some community center employees, gardeners at the Overland park Arboretum, and pool cashiers, among others.

The change takes effect immediately.

Anyone looking for a job, or a better paying career, can attend a hiring event on Monday, Oct. 2 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Overland Park Convention Center. On-the-spot interviews and potential job offers will be made for many positions.

Open positions are listed on Overland Park’s website.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

