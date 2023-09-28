New ‘Kansas City Chiefs Burger’ offered at fast food spot ... in Germany

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Chiefs hope to “have it your way” when they meet the Miami Dolphins in Germany in a little over a month.

A new partnership aims to let Chiefs Kingdom know “You Rule” too.

Thursday the Chiefs announced a new partnership with Burger King Germany. It makes the fast-food chain the “Official Quick Service Restaurant” of the Kansas City Chiefs in that country.

It also means that Burger King will be serving up a special “Chiefs Burger” ahead of the game in November. The fast food chain will also be allowed to use Chiefs logos and images inside stores and in commercials.

Burger King Germany is also giving away a trip to fans to travel to the epicenter of Chiefs Kingdom. Winners will travel to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium to attend a game. The package includes Chiefs gear, a pregame tailgate, sideline passes, player arrivals and a meet and greet with Chiefs legends and alumni.

Tickets for the Dolphins-Chiefs game sold out in 15 minutes, with more than a million people still waiting in the queue.

The third regular-season international game in Chiefs’ franchise history will also feature former Chief Tyreek Hill with the Dolphins. It will be the first time since Hill and his former teammates will meet since his trade.

The two teams will meet for the first time since the Hill trade while on an international stage. The NFL announced earlier this year that the Dolphins and Chiefs will play Sunday, November 5 at Frankfurt Stadium, home of Eintracht Frankfurt.

