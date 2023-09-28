Aging & Style
Motorcyclist ejected from Harley Davidson dies two days after crash

crash
crash(MGN)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A motorcyclist who crashed Monday afternoon has died from his injuries.

Around 3 p.m. on Monday, KCPD was dispatched to the intersection of Chouteau Trafficway and East Gardner Avenue for a two-vehicle collision.

It is reported that a red Harley Davidson motorcycle was driving south on Chouteau Trafficway when a white GMC Terrain, driving north on Chouteau, made a left turn onto East Gardner Avenue and pulled in front of the motorcycle.

The motorcycle hit the rear left side of the GMC, ejecting its driver. The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and pronounced dead on Wednesday night.

The driver of the GMC sustained only minor injuries and refused medical treatment at the scene.

