Motorcycle driver dies three weeks after crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A motorcyclist who suffered life-threatening injuries in a Sept. 2 crash has died.

Kansas City, Missouri Police said the driver of a white Kawasaki died Wednesday after a motorcycle crash in the area of Coal Mine Road and Coal Mine Side Road.

KCPD responded to the scene of the crash that Saturday at 10 p.m.

The driver was driving south on Coal Mine Road in KCMO “at a very high rate of speed,” KCPD reported.

At the same time, a white Hyundai was traveling south and began to make a U-turn in front of the motorcycle. The Kawasaki hit the back of the Hyundai, ejecting the driver from the bike.

The motorcyclist was wearing a helmet when the crash occurred.

