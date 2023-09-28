Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Missouri two-headed snake so rare conservation center holding event to celebrate it

Shepherd of the Hills Hatchery & Conservation Center provided this picture of it's identical,...
Shepherd of the Hills Hatchery & Conservation Center provided this picture of it's identical, conjoined twin rat snake.(Shepherd of the Hills Hatchery & Conservation Center)
By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRANSON, Mo. (KCTV) - It’s time to celebrate a rare find, according to the Missouri Department of Conservation.

The department plans to hold a birthday party to honor the sixth birthday of Tiger-Lily, a two-headed western rat snake, housed at the Ruth and Henning Conservation Area Scenic Overlook in Branson.

According to the conservation center the snakes are identical twins that are conjoined and never completely separated.

The center said teenagers found the snake under a deck near Hurley, Missouri, shortly after it hatched in the fall of 2017. The teenagers thought it was a copperhead, because of the young snake’s markings. After getting a closer look they realized it was a rat snake and caught it.

Shepherd of the Hills Hatchery & Conservation Center provided a picture of its rare rat snake,...
Shepherd of the Hills Hatchery & Conservation Center provided a picture of its rare rat snake, identical twins conjoined when they hatched.(Shepherd of the Hills Hatchery & Conservation Center)

The teenagers later donated it to Shepherd of the Hills Hatchery and Conservation Center in Branson. The snake turned black as they turned older.

“Many conjoined snakes do not survive long. Sometimes it is because not everything is connected and one head withers.  Sometimes it is because they have trouble moving (2 brains giving the same body conflicting messages) and can’t escape predators,” Leah Eden, Shepherd of the Hills Hatchery & Conservation Center, said.

ALSO READ: The story of Kansas City’s Nelly Don hits the big screen

Tiger-Lily had a skin tear in the neck area between the 2 heads when they arrived at the conservation center because they were pulling opposite directions trying to get away from each other.

That isn’t the only trouble they had to overcome.

“It took them a while to figure out how to work together to crawl,” Eden said. “Both heads eat, but not at the same time because they share an esophagus and would choke if both heads try to swallow at the same time. We place a small cup over one head while the other head swallows, then switch heads.”

Eden said conjoined twin snakes are incredibly rare.

“We don’t know how many are born each year because most die within a few days from defects or predation,” Eden said.

ALSO READ: Department of Corrections announces early release date for Gypsy Blancharde

The birthday party for Tiger-Lily is planned for Oct. 7. Just like other birthday parties there will be games, photo opportunities and crafts. Unlike other birthday parties, people attending the celebration will have a chance to touch a snake.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Temu seems to offer customers almost anything from clothing to electronics at prices that could...
Buyer beware: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from online marketplace Temu
Taylor Swift asistió al partido de fútbol americano de la NFL de los Kansas City Chiefs contra...
Travis Kelce reflects on ‘day that went perfect’ with Taylor Swift in Arrowhead suite
FILE — A KCK police officer stands near his motorcycle after responding to a homicide on...
Two more people charged in deadly confrontation at KCK O’Reilly store
Taylor Swift asistió al partido de fútbol americano de la NFL de los Kansas City Chiefs contra...
Report: Swift to attend Chiefs-Jets game this Sunday
Richards is being held on a $5 million bond after stabbing wife and children and then setting...
Shawnee man accused of stabbing family, setting fire to house, tells police he did it to save them from trauma of eviction

Latest News

Actress Julie Pope stars in "Nelly Don-- The Musical Movie" as Nelly Don.
The story of Kansas City’s Nelly Don hits the big screen
The story of Kansas City’s Nelly Don hits the big screen
Ferrelview, MO lifts boil advisory for city’s water supply
Leavenworth man sentenced after pistol-whipping incident with neighbor