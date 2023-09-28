Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Leavenworth man sentenced after pistol-whipping incident with neighbor

(Source: Gray News)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (KCTV) - A Leavenworth man has been sentenced on charges related to a pistol-whipping incident in an apartment.

22-year-old Antonio F. Nelson was sentenced Wednesday to 59 months in prison on a count of aggravated battery and a count of aggravated burglary.

According to court documents, Nelson went to a victim’s apartment that day and, approximately 30 minutes after arriving, told the victim he was thirsty. When the victim returned with a glass of water, Nelson and a man wearing a ski mask were waiting on him. Nelson allegedly hit the victim with a gun and would continue pistol-whipping him.

Eventually, the 22-year-old man grabbed a rope and placed it around the victim’s neck, tightening it until the victim lost consciousness. When the victim regained consciousness, he discovered multiple guns missing from his apartment.

“You should be able to be neighborly,” Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson said. “Unfortunately, this is a case where the wrong neighbor got inside and a man was attacked.”

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Temu seems to offer customers almost anything from clothing to electronics at prices that could...
Buyer beware: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from online marketplace Temu
Taylor Swift asistió al partido de fútbol americano de la NFL de los Kansas City Chiefs contra...
Travis Kelce reflects on ‘day that went perfect’ with Taylor Swift in Arrowhead suite
FILE — A KCK police officer stands near his motorcycle after responding to a homicide on...
Two more people charged in deadly confrontation at KCK O’Reilly store
Taylor Swift asistió al partido de fútbol americano de la NFL de los Kansas City Chiefs contra...
Report: Swift to attend Chiefs-Jets game this Sunday
Richards is being held on a $5 million bond after stabbing wife and children and then setting...
Shawnee man accused of stabbing family, setting fire to house, tells police he did it to save them from trauma of eviction

Latest News

Shepherd of the Hills Hatchery & Conservation Center provided this picture of it's identical,...
Missouri two-headed snake so rare conservation center holding event to celebrate it
Actress Julie Pope stars in "Nelly Don-- The Musical Movie" as Nelly Don.
The story of Kansas City’s Nelly Don hits the big screen
The story of Kansas City’s Nelly Don hits the big screen
Ferrelview, MO lifts boil advisory for city’s water supply