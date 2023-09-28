Leavenworth man sentenced after pistol-whipping incident with neighbor

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (KCTV) - A Leavenworth man has been sentenced on charges related to a pistol-whipping incident in an apartment.

22-year-old Antonio F. Nelson was sentenced Wednesday to 59 months in prison on a count of aggravated battery and a count of aggravated burglary.

According to court documents, Nelson went to a victim’s apartment that day and, approximately 30 minutes after arriving, told the victim he was thirsty. When the victim returned with a glass of water, Nelson and a man wearing a ski mask were waiting on him. Nelson allegedly hit the victim with a gun and would continue pistol-whipping him.

Eventually, the 22-year-old man grabbed a rope and placed it around the victim’s neck, tightening it until the victim lost consciousness. When the victim regained consciousness, he discovered multiple guns missing from his apartment.

“You should be able to be neighborly,” Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson said. “Unfortunately, this is a case where the wrong neighbor got inside and a man was attacked.”

