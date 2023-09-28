KCPS approves 2023 school tax levy

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - People in Kansas City are already paying more in property taxes and now they will pay more for public schools.

Wednesday day, KCPS unanimously adopted the 2023 School Tax levy – meaning someone who owns a $200,000 home will now pay around $600 more per year to the schools.

KCTV5 spoke with the KCPS Superintendent, as well as KCPS parents, at Wednesday’s public hearing after the vote. Many people were in favor of the higher tax because of the conditions of many KCPS schools, which the district says is hundreds of millions of dollars behind in deferred maintenance.

“It’s about $350 million,” said KCPS Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Collier. “Between $350 and $400 million in deferred maintenance.”

KCPS is in line for what some are calling a windfall. Following higher property tax assessments, the school district says it will bring in more than $30 million more from taxes – money the school district says it desperately needs.

“At the start of the school year, we had to go to half days [due to the excessive heat],” said Dr. Collier. “We were the only school district in this area, in this region, that had to make that very difficult decision, one we didn’t want to make. I think it’s imperative we start putting a dent in this deferred maintenance.”

Some parents at Wednesday’s meeting talked about the buildings in the district being outdated.

“In KCPS’ district, we are often reusing buildings that are 50, 60, 70, 80 years old,” said Geoff Jolley, a parent with two daughters in KCPS schools. “Those buildings take money and resources to invest in them and to build them to the quality that our students deserve.”

Others in attendance didn’t want to see the city entertain building new sports stadiums with KCPS so far behind in maintenance.

“We’re building new stadiums and we are going to host the World Cup, and it doesn’t make sense that our kids can’t go to school for a full day because there is no A/C,” said Joseph Nelson. “That just doesn’t make sense.”

For those who grumble about the schools adding to their property tax bill, the Dr. Collier said, “We ask for their understanding our need to really improve the environment here for children in Kansas City public schools.”

The KCPS tax levy has remained the same for 25 years. It is the second lowest in Jackson County.

