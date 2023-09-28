KCPD: Pedestrian killed after stepping in front of semi-truck
Published: Sep. 28, 2023
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Just after 1 in the morning Thursday police were called to Eastbound I-435 and Grandview Road on report of a pedestrian hit.
A semi-truck pulling double trailers was traveling eastbound just before the Grandview Road overpass when the semi-truck struck a pedestrian who stepped out in front of the semi from the left shoulder, by a red Chevy Malibu.
A second vehicle, a red Ford Escape, also struck the person immediately afterward.
Both vehicles stopped.
The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.
Neither of the drivers were injured.
