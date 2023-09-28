Aging & Style
KC receives DOJ grant to improve non-fatal shooting clearance rates

By Gabe Swartz
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas announced Thursday that the city received a $500,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Justice to partner with the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department and the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office.

The grant will allow those groups to assemble an “Assault-Team” or “A-Team” to improve non-fatal shooting investigations and clearance rates.

According to the Mayor’s Office, non-fatal shooting are down 8 percent in Kansas City, but clearance rates for those shootings are historically low, allowing offenders to continue with violent crime.

“I am proud to announce a historic, key partnership between the City, the Kansas City Police Department, and the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office to help bring justice to victims of shootings and prevent future retaliation,” Lucas said. “Collaboration is key as we work to improve non-fatal shooting clearance rates, which are currently far too low. We will continue our work to keep guns out of the hands of dangerous people, ensure victims are supported, and strengthen violence prevention programming.”

The A-Team will be comprised of highly-skilled investigators, detectives, prosecutors, a data analyst and social workers in an effort to expedite the process of clearing high numbers of shootings.

